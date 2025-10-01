Signaturefd LLC Purchases 567 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BXP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,479.83, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is 13,066.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BXP from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Compass Point lowered BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

