Signaturefd LLC Sells 112 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in LPL Financial by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.54.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $332.69 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.74 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

