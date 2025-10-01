Signaturefd LLC Sells 196 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ciena alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Ciena by 9,162.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ciena by 15.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,176. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,247. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 1.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.