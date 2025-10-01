Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Novem Group lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 8,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:A opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
