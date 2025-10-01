Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.0%

SYF opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

