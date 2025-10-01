Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Site Centers
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Site Centers
Site Centers Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Site Centers has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.
Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Site Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Site Centers will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Site Centers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.
Site Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Site Centers
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.