Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Get Site Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Site Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Site Centers

Site Centers Stock Up 1.8%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Site Centers by 4,078.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Site Centers by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Site Centers by 926.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Site Centers has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Site Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Site Centers will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Site Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Site Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.