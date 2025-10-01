Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 145,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $256.70.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

