Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after acquiring an additional 909,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

