Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.83. The firm has a market cap of $674.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
