Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 125.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.48.

Shares of Target stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

