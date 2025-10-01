Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 329 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,218.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MMC stock opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

