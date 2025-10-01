Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $93.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

