Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.