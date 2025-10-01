Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

