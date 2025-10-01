Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after buying an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after buying an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

