Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 255.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,169 shares of company stock valued at $955,286 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

