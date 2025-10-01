Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.9%

AFG stock opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.73. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.