Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 143.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $236.06 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,416. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.