Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $79,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NRG opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

