Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Kenvue by 77.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 3,092.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 575,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kenvue by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,553,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 215,188 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 89,208.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 237.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

