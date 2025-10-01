Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10,042.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 47.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.2% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra stock opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,313 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

