Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 281.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,484 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1%

Applied Materials stock opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average of $168.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.