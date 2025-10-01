Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VB opened at $254.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

