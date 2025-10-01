Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 20,122 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SGOV opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
