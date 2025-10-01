Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 20,122 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.