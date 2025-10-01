Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,669,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.