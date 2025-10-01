Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 410 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $261.08 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.92.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

