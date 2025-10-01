Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

