Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 657 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $422.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

