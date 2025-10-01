Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $734.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,345,989.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,183,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

