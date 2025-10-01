Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Research analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $698.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.49. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $362.31 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.