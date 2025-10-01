Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $805.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $740.00 to $805.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $698.66 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $362.31 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $694.95 and its 200-day moving average is $662.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 169.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $384,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,298.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

