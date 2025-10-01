Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $770.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $765.00.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $698.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $694.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.49. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $362.31 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 169.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,298.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.