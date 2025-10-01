Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 1.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.
Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
