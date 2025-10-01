SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Shares Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. 430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

SSE Trading Up 4.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.