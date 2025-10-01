Stagwell Inc. $STGW Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 36.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 15.1% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Stagwell in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STGW. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.36 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.47. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $706.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.03 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

