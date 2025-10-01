State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,215 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $208,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $158,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 343,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.0%

IDCC opened at $345.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.47 and a twelve month high of $360.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total transaction of $289,780.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,160,833.16. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,466 shares of company stock worth $902,664 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

