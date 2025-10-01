State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,470 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,290,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,460,000 after buying an additional 131,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 56.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,735,000 after buying an additional 461,386 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,218,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,922,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 34.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,084,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,705,000 after buying an additional 277,033 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 18.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 973,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,824,000 after buying an additional 153,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

GKOS opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

