State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

