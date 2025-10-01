State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.69 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

