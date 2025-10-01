State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after buying an additional 1,510,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $8,984,912. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

