State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,127 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after acquiring an additional 274,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,743,000 after acquiring an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

XYL stock opened at $147.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

