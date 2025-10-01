State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE JPM opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $867.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

