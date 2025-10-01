State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 11,315 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,585,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.8%

CHRD opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Recommended Stories

