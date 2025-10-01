State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 23,625 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 130.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.