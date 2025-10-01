State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 557 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,395.42. The trade was a 15.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaewon Ryu purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,605. This trade represents a 67.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

