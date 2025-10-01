State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Stake in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of JBT Marel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBTM. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,490,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,515,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBTM opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $148.76.

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.77 million. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.JBT Marel’s revenue was up 132.4% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is -17.47%.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

