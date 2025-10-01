State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4%

GOOGL stock opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.24.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,469 shares of company stock valued at $46,586,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.