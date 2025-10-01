State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,605 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $51,269,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $25,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,662,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,922,000 after acquiring an additional 697,234 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

