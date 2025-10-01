State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 320 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. Barclays boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 272.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 589.74%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

