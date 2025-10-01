State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 570 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Bunge Global by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $99.39.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

